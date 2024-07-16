Miller Peak fire at 1,700 acres; trail closures announced

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Miller Peak fire by Tuesday morning had grown to 1,700 acres under light winds and dry conditions, and with storms in the forecast, fire officials are bracing for potential spread.

The blaze, which began over the weekend, grew to 500 acres by Sunday and gained an additional 1,200 acres on Monday and was 0% contained. The Lolo National Forest said a Complex Incident Management Team was set to take over the fire on Tuesday.

Changes in the weather are likely this week.

“There is a low chance for a thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon,” the daily briefing noted. “Any thunderstorm could bring gusty and erratic winds with little precipitation.”

While the fire has not yet reached open space land held by the city, it is encroaching on property held by the Five Valleys Land Trust.

Ben Horan, assistant director of the organization, said several trail closures were announced on Tuesday morning.

“Our concerns are always going to be safety first,” he said. “We're asking the public to not use the Skyline Ridge, Inez Creek and Little Park Creek trailheads. Those trailheads have just been closed. We are heading to a meeting on fire behavior today. Right now, we won't speculate on fire behavior.”

The fire continues to burn in timbered terrain and 134 personnel are currently working the incident. The Lolo National Forest said it will continue to “scout and determine strategic tactical options” and is still investigating the cause of the blaze.