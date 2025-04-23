MPD seeks public’s help in locating missing Missoula woman

The Missoula Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Nicole Heimer, a 42-year-old female resident of Missoula.

Ms. Heimer was reported missing after her vehicle was discovered at the trailhead off Sawmill Gulch Road in the upper Rattlesnake area.

Nicole Heimer is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. There is significant concern for her well-being and mental health.

We urge anyone who frequents the upper Rattlesnake trailheads or Sawmill Gulch Road area and may have seen anything suspicious or relevant to contact us immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Nicole Heimer's whereabouts or activities is requested to contact Detective Ethan Smith at (406) 552-6335.

Your information could be vital to our investigation.