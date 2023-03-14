Search for missing Missoula area woman underway near Gold Creek

(KPAX) Missoula Police said a search and rescue effort is underway for a missing Missoula woman Nefataree Bartell.

In a press release, MPD said that following a further investigation, the previous report of the 26-year-old being seen on March 6, 2023, was unsubstantiated.

Law enforcement now reports the last confirmed contact with Bartell was in the early afternoon on Feb. 21, 2023, in the area of Gold Creek and Montana Highway 200.

MPD said the individual who spoke with her that day has already been interviewed by detectives. A search and rescue effort has already been activated in the area according to MPD.

Bartell's mother told MTN News that her daughter is seven months pregnant and has two sons.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact MPD Detective Jeff Lloyd at 406-552-6285.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office stated on Wednesday afternoon that the discovery of a body along I-90 near Bonner is "not related" to search for Bartell.