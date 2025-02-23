Missing woman from Colorado believed to have drowned in Missoula

(Missoula Current) — The Missoula Police Department on Sunday said it believes that missing woman Danit Ehrlich drowned in the Clark Fork River.

MPD in a news release said that the efforts to recover Ehrlich's body "will continue as conditions allow." MPD added that it remains " committed to bringing closure to her family."

The department didn't state in its release what led it the conclusion that Ehrlich had drowned in the river near the University of Montana.

"Through the course of our investigation, it has been determined that Danit has likely drowned in the Clark Fork River," the department stated.

Ehrlich, aged 33-year, was reported missing on Friday near the university. Crews began searching in the area of the Jacobs Island dog park.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic news regarding the search for Danit Ehrlich. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences as they navigate this profound loss," MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett stated in a news release.

MPD is asking for help in finding Ehrlich's dog, Bamba, who is still missing. Anyone with information about Bamba is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 so we can reunite her with family members.