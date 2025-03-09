(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department on Sunday said it had recovered the body of Danit Ehrlick, just down river from where she and her dog were reported missing in February.

According to the department, the recovery was made shortly after 4 p.m. near Beartracks Bridge, which sits just a few hundred yards down the Clark Fork River from Jacob's Island.

Ehrlick and her dog, Bamba, were reported missing near the island on February 21 and were presumed to have drowned in the still-frozen river.

“Earlier today, Missoula Police officers responded to a 911 call in which a caller reported a human body in the river,” the department stated. “Upon arrival and confirming the report, MPD requested the assistance of the Missoula Fire Department personnel to assist in the recovery.”

A deputy coroner from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office conducted a preliminary examination and confirmed the decedent was Ehrlich. Her dog Bamba has not been recovered.

“Ms. Ehrlich’s family has been notified of this recovery, and we send our support and condolences to all her family, friends and loved ones,” the department said.