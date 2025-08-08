Missoula airport opens concessions in new B Concourse

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) After more than a year of construction, Missoula Montana Airport has officially opened its new east concourse and the concessions within.

The airport on Thursday said both the MSO Marketplace and MSO Taphouse are now serving food and beverages, the latter located between gates B1 and B2. The concessions are managed by Faber, Coe & Gregg, Inc.

“Our record passenger growth has driven the need for expanded amenities, and we’re proud to give travelers a true taste of our community —including locally roasted coffee and Montana craft beer,” said airport director Brian Ellestad.

MSO Marketplace will serve coffee beans from the Florence Coffee Co. while the Taphouse features a rotating selection of Montana beers.

The new B Concourse represents the second phase of the airport's terminal project, which began nearly five years ago. The opening comes as the airport continues to log record passenger numbers.

“This is our 17th month in a row with monthly increases and the 14th month in a row exceeding our previous month's record,” Ellestad said during last week's airport meeting. “Across the U.S., June ended at 98.5% of 2024, so we continue to surpass national numbers.”