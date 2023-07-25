Missoula Airport finance director wins national recognition

(Missoula Current) Missoula Montana Airport's director of finance was awarded this year's Small Airport Finance Professional of the Year Award, the airport announced on Tuesday.

The Airports Council International of North America issued the award to Teri Norcross, who has worked at the airport for more than two decades.

“For over 25 years, Ms. Norcross has been an integral part of Team MSO,” said Larry Anderson, who chairs the Missoula County Airport Authority. “During her tenure, Teri has proven herself as a visionary leader and a driving force behind the financial stability and success of the Airport.”

Norcross joined the airport authority in 1998, back when it had 24 employees and saw operating revenues of less than $3 million. But as Missoula has grown, so too has the airport authority. It now claims 80 employees with more than $10 million in operating revenues.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad credited Norcross with helping spearhead the transition that comes with growth, including construction of the new passenger terminal.

"Teri's financial expertise and purposeful leadership allowed MCAA to embark on the new terminal project debt-free,” Ellestad said. “She played a crucial role in the successful completion of the first phase of a $67 million airport terminal, and it being delivered on time and $2.6 million under budget.”

In issuing this year's award, the Airports Council International said Norcross has demonstrated “exceptional ethics and integrity throughout her career.”

Measures of success include a commitment to compliance objectives, establishing internal controls and no reported deficiencies.

“Her commitment to sound financial management ensured staff could confidently commit to airline partners not to raise rates and charges during construction, fostering trust and a successful partnership," Ellestad said.