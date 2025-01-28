Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) With a record-breaking year of passenger growth in hand, Missoula Montana Airport is now looking at another dynamic year fueled by expanded service and a growing facility.

Last year, the airport topped more than 1 million passengers for the first time, marking a nearly 12% increase over the prior year. Current projections may see the airport set another record at the close of 2025, keeping the airport's listing among the nation's Top 10 small hub airports for growth.

“This record-breaking achievement is a testament to the strong partnership between MSO, our airline partners, and the travelers who choose us,” said airport director Brian Ellestad. “As we look to 2025, we’re committed to building on this momentum and continuing to enhance the travel experience.”

Airlines that serve Missoula are responding to the increases as well, Ellestad said. Among the additions, Alaska Airlines will add a second daily flight to Portland in May, along with a fourth daily flight to Seattle. It will also resume weekly service to San Diego in June.

American Airlines will also double its service to Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago, and restore service to Los Angeles. Ellestad said one of the Chicago flights will have a morning departure, simplifying connections to the East Coast.

“These expansions reflect the ongoing demand for more travel options and connections from Missoula,” Ellestad said. “This is our eleventh month in a row with increases and our eighth month in a row exceeding our 2019 monthly records.”

Other carriers are also investing in the local market, including Delta Airlines, which will resume a second daily flight to Minneapolis. Allegiant will also resume twice-weekly service to Orange County and Oakland.

Ellestad said the carrier will also double its service to Mesa with four weekly flights while continuing twice-weekly service to Las Vegas.

“The momentum of new air service options, lower fares and an impressive terminal carries us into this new year,” airport board chair Deb Poteet said in a statement. “We are proud of the success of Team MSO and grateful for the support from our region in choosing to utilize our airport.”

With more flights on hand, the airport is also racing to wrap up construction of the new east concourse. The project will bring a number of new jet gates online, along with expanded baggage claim and car rental.

“This project will deliver significant upgrades, including a permanent baggage claim, rental car offices, additional gates, and new concessions, further elevating MSO’s commitment to passenger comfort and convenience,” the airport said.