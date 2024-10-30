Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) For the first time ever, Missoula Montana Airport could log 1 million passengers by the end of the year, smashing through the old record set in 2019 before the pandemic.

Airport director Brian Ellestad said September ended with a nearly 13% increase in passengers compared to last year. It marked the fifth straight month in which the airport has surpassed 2019 records.

“We had a great month of September,” Ellestad said. “I see that continuing as we push into November and December. We should have a record year with about 1 million passengers.”

The old airport terminal would have been ill-equipped to handle the growing number of passengers, but the newly opened south concourse has kept up with demand.

By this time next year, the new east concourse will also be fully operational, and contractors are racing to complete the project, which represents Phase 2 and 3 of the larger $110 million terminal project.

Deputy airport director Tim Damrow said the shell representing Phase 3 went up in a matter of days. Crews are now working to enclose the building ahead of winter.

“The steel is all set up and complete,” Damrow said. “I went to Vegas on Monday and by the time I got back on Wednesday, it was pretty much done. The building is coming together nicely.”

The south concourse included four new gates and upon completion, the east concourse will bring three more. It will also include two baggage carousels and car rental. The project aims for a spring completion.

Crews are pouring concrete for the ramp outside of the new east concourse. (Missoula Montana Airport photo)

In the meantime, the airport is eyeing next year's operations.

“Sun Country is coming back to our market,” said Ellestad. “They loaded their flight schedule for next summer last night. It's a similar schedule. It's nice to have competition (to Minneapolis).”

As of September, Frontier Airlines' service from Missoula has logged the largest year-over-year increase at 203%. Alaska Airlines has seen a 36% year-over-year increase while American saw a 5% increase.

United increased its year-over-year passenger count in Missoula by 4% while Delta held steady and Allegiant saw a 16% decrease in year-over-year passenger numbers.

Ellestad expects the overall double-digit growth to continue through the rest of the year.

“Historically, Christmas is our peak parking time, but this past third week of October we matched this past Christmas,” he said. “We are forecasting almost a 20% increase in overnight parking needs from last year’s Christmas.”