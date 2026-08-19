Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Missoula Montana Airport's push to build and open a new and larger passenger terminal took several years and it came in the nick of time, as the facility continues to serve a record number of passengers.

The airport hit another milestone last month when it handled more than 142,000 passengers, marking the highest monthly count in history. The number surpassed the old record set in 2025 by nearly 1,800 passengers.

“These results reflect sustained demand for air travel in the Missoula region and continued support from the community and MSO’s airline partners,” airport officials said in a statement. “The airport’s continued growth highlights its vital role in supporting economic development, tourism and regional connectivity.”

July's load factor – how many seats are filled by passengers – topped more than 93%. Airport director Brian Ellestad said the figure exceeded the airport's prior record of 91% set back in 2022.

“These numbers highlight the incredible support of our community, the dedication of our airline partners and the MSO team,” Ellestad said. “We are grateful to the traveling public for continuing to choose MSO and our community partners for supporting strong air service in our region.”

The airport last year completed phase two of its roughly $200 million terminal project, providing more room and amenities for passengers and more gates for aircraft. It also has grown its level of service over the past several years, adding new carriers and new destinations by leveraging a federal grant combined with local fundraising.

“High load factors like those we saw in July are key indicators we use when advocating for additional flights, new routes and expanded service,” said Ellestad. “These results help us demonstrate to airlines that Missoula is a strong, resilient and growing market.”