Missoula airport plans 2025 runway closure to repave runway

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) In order to pour 54,000 tons of asphalt in a runway repaving project, Missoula Montana Airport will close its airfield to all flights for 127 hours next fall.

That amounts to roughly five days.

Airport director Brian Ellestad on Tuesday said the closure is necessary to complete the project. It represents what he described as a “critical phase in the total rehabilitation of Runway 12-30.”

“I reached out to the airlines and community partners as to when we should shut down. The airlines validated it. It aligns with the temperature we need for overnight paving,” Ellestad said. “It's based on every 20 years, and that 20-year window is upon us."

While the project is nearly a year away, Ellestad said the closure will impact both airlines and general aviation operations. Helicopter operations won't be affected, however the closure will impact fixed-wing, fire aviation aircraft still operating at that time.

The closure is planned for Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 and work will continue around the clock until finished.

“I talked to Neptune this morning. They've got a backup plan on where to stage their aircraft if it comes to that,” Ellestad told the Missoula Current. “We have a huge helicopter side, and the helicopters won't be affected.”

Ellestad said that during the height of the fire season, the de-icing pad is generally packed with helicopters. He said the pad will be available next September to house firefighting helicopters if needed.

The project will include 54,000 tons of asphalt and 80,000 feet of new electrical conductors, according to the airport. The project will also upgrade 330 airfield lights and 35 airfield signs.

“We have designed this efficient 24/7 work schedule to have the lowest impact possible for travelers in and out of our region,” Ellestad said. “This investment in our runway is essential to ensuring that MSO’s infrastructure remains resilient, safe, and ready to support future air service growth for the region.”