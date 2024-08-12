Missoula airport lands $3.4M to complete terminal expansion

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) As Missoula Montana Airport navigates a record summer, it's also welcoming $3.4 million in additional federal funding to close out one of its major projects.

Sen. Jon Tester last week announced the funding in the latest allocation from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The airport received $6 million earlier this year.

Statewide, airports in Montana have received a combined $144 million from the infrastructure bill.

“With more people flying in and out of Missoula every day, this new terminal will have a big impact on the local economy and is critical to meet growing demand,” said Tester. “This funding (will) make air travel in and out of Missoula safer, quicker and more efficient.”

With passenger counts growing year over year, the Missoula airport crafted a new terminal plan and broke ground in 2019. It razed a portion of the old terminal and began Phase 1, which at roughly $75 million, took several years to complete.

The first phase opened to passengers in the spring of 2022 and immediately helped streamline airport operations and passenger comfort. That phase of project included four new gates, a restaurant and pub and a gift shop, along with security and other amenities.

The airport began Phase 2 in late 2022 and the project is now nearing completion. It will include two additional gates, baggage claim and car rentals, among other things. The funding announced last week will help fund that portion of the project.

“We have this earmarked for Phase 2 of our terminal that is scheduled to open late spring of next year,” said airport director Brian Ellestad. “Without this commitment to infrastructure, we would not have been able to fully complete our new terminal in a timely manner.”

The second and third phase of Missoula Montana Airport are making headway. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current file) The second and third phase of Missoula Montana Airport are making headway. (Martin Kidston/Missoula Current file) loading...

As crews advanced on Phase 2, the Missoula County Airport Authority voted to begin Phase 3, taking advantage of crews and equipment on site. That portion of the project will bring the number of jet bridges in the new east concourse to three.

The terminal project's timing couldn't be better, airport officials have said. Last year, the airport logged a new passenger record and is on pace to break that again this year. The airport in June saw a 16% increase in passengers when compared to the prior year, and July also saw an increase.

The airport also welcomed new service to Minneapolis from Sun Country Airlines this year. Last month, it also submitted a Small Community Air Service Grant application in hopes of securing year-round service to Chicago.

Ellestad said the federal funding for the terminal project has been well-received.

“It's greatly appreciated, all the support we have received,” he said.