Missoula airport opens to non-ticket holders

(Missoula Current) Want to observe operations at Missoula Montana Airport but don't have a ticket? Then the new “Explore MSO Pass” program is just for you.

The new program, which launched on Monday, enables non-ticketed guests to venture past the security checkpoint – something that once was commonplace but ended after 9/11 more than two decades ago.

Airport officials said the program is intended to make the facility more accessible and enjoyable, ticket or not.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to enhancing the airport experience for all,” airport director Brian Ellestad said on Monday. “Now, non-ticketed guests can see loved ones off at the gate, greet them upon arrival, relax on the outdoor patio, and enjoy a meal or drink, all while experiencing the unique atmosphere of MSO."

The airport's new terminal offers a range of attractions. Visitors can watch flights come and go or enjoy food or drink at the Kettlehouse Bar and Grill. The facility also includes a dining patio with a clear view of the airfield. The new terminal also includes an observation lounge on the top floor.

Tim Damrow, deputy director at the airport, described the new program as a game-changer.

“It allows us to open our doors even further to our community and makes the airport a destination in itself,” he said. “We hope people will come out to enjoy the pop-up events and take advantage of this program moving forward.

For more information, follow this link.