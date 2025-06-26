Missoula Art Museum announces new executive director

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Art Museum this week named Brandon Reintjes its new executive director, beginning in July. The museum's board of director's agreed on the selection unanimously.

Reintjes has served as the museum's senior curator for the past decade. His appointment marks a “significant and exciting moment” for the museum as it transitions from the leadership of its former director Laura Millin.

“Brandon is someone we know well, and he has earned our respect with his keen eye for exceptional artwork and his thoughtful demeanor,” said Matt Gibson, president of MAM’s Board of Directors. “During the search process, he distinguished himself with a clear, articulate grasp of our vision.”

Reintjes emerged as the clear choice from a highly competitive pool of international candidates, according to the museum. His curatorial excellence in contemporary art, combined with his leadership, stood out as indispensable qualities to guide MAM into its future.

Reintjes has also held curatorial roles at leading institutions across the country including the Montana Museum of Art & Culture, the Speed Art Museum in Kentucky, the Akron Art Museum in Ohio and the Holter Museum of Art in Missoula.

He holds a BFA from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and an MA in Curatorial and Critical Studies from the University of Louisville.

“Together, MAM remains committed to advancing its mission and deepening its connection to the Missoula community and beyond,” the museum said in a statement. “As MAM celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year, it looks ahead with enthusiasm to the vision and leadership Reintjes will bring to shape its future.”