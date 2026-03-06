Missoula-based Inimmune names CMO, head of financial strategy

(Missoula Current) A biotech company developing next-generation immunotherapies in Missoula appointed a new chief medical officer this week, taking a key step toward further growth.

Inimmune said the appointment of Ferdinand Massari as CMO and Ryan McMillian as head of financial strategy “strengthen the leadership team” and moves the company “toward key milestones and planned expansion into allergic asthma and food allergy.”

"Inimmune is entering an important phase of growth as we continue to advance our pipeline and broaden our capabilities," said David Burkhart, the CEO Inimmune Corp. "As we look ahead to upcoming clinical milestones, Dr. Massari's deep clinical development expertise and Mr. McMillian's financial leadership position us to execute with focus and discipline as we work to bring innovative immunotherapies to patients who urgently need better options.”

Massari brings more than two decades of experience in clinical development across immunology and inflammatory diseases. He also has led clinical teams in both biotechnology and large pharmaceutical settings.

Earlier in his career, Massari held senior clinical and medical leadership roles at Shire, Pfizer, Pharmacia, and Merck, supporting the development and commercialization of therapies. Massari will now lead Inimmune's clinical strategy and execution, including the development of the company's lead allergy program, and planned expansion into allergic asthma and food allergy.

"The Phase 2 progress in allergic rhinitis underscores the potential of INI-2004 as a differentiated, disease-modifying therapy," said Massari. "I'm pleased to join Inimmune at this pivotal time and help advance the program into its next stage of clinical development."

McMillian also brings more than 20 years' experience in biotech finance, corporate strategy and capital formation, including more than $250 million in fundraising for life sciences companies.

"Inimmune has built a compelling clinical foundation in allergic disease," said McMillian. "I look forward to helping the company execute its growth strategy, strengthen financial readiness, and support the advancement of therapies that have the potential to meaningfully improve patients' lives."

The new leadership appointments support Inimmune's strategic focus to expand development of its rapid, disease-modifying immunotherapy into allergic asthma and food allergy — conditions affecting millions worldwide.