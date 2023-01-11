Missoula not listed in Bed Bath & Beyond closures; Great Falls is

(Missoula Current) Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close 150 stores across the county in an effort to reduce costs, including a location in Great Falls.

The company announced 56 store closures in September and an additional 62 stores on Tuesday. The Montana store slated to close is located at 1200 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

The Missoula location was not listed among those expected to close by March.

Bed Bath & Beyond began laying off employees this week, marking the company's latest efforts to trim costs. The company has considered filing for bankruptcy after incurring massive losses.

According to Business Insider, the retailer reported larger-than-expected losses in the third fiscal quarter, and nearly half of Bed Bath & Beyond's products are out of stock “as it struggles with supply chain challenges with its private label brands and issues with paying its suppliers.”

While the Missoula store is safe for now, it's not the first time a large retailer with locations in the city has fallen on hard times, eventually leading to closure.

Missoula's grave of box store retailers that no longer exist includes Kmart, Shopko, Pier One, Sears, JC Penny's and Herberger's.

At the same time, other retailers have taken their place in Missoula including SCHEELS, Cabella's, Boot Barn, Petco and Winco, among others. The Hobby Lobby filed for a building permit at the former Lucky's location Southgate Mall in October, though no updates have been offered since.

Texas Roadhouse also filed for a building permit in November at Southgate Mall, but nothing more has been said since it was first reported.