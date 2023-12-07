Missoula chamber taps familiar name as new CEO

(Missoula Current) With the retirement of its long-time CEO, the Missoula Chamber of Commerce has spent the past few months searching for a new chief. It found one in a familiar name.

The chamber's board of directors on Thursday named Mark Losh as the new CEO. Losh, who worked on the Missoula chamber as the membership director for years, current heads the West Plains Chamber of Commerce in Washington state.

He'll replace Kim Latrielle and begin in January.

"Mark is an accomplished professional with experience revitalizing Chamber organizations and an in-depth knowledge of the Missoula community," said Zachary Bashoor, chairman of the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. "Mark brings a wealth of experience and innovation, with a deep understanding of the local community, that will undoubtedly contribute to our continued growth and success."

Losh has headed the West Plains chamber since 2021. During his tenure, he revamped a struggling organization through community collaboration and grew the organization's membership. Before that, he twice served as membership director of the Missoula chamber, where he grew membership by 20%, according to chamber officials.

"I'm honored to come home to Missoula and join the Missoula chamber as part of the team dedicated to fostering a healthy and thriving business community,” Losh said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the continued success and growth of the chamber, focusing on advancing business through community collaboration to create a united Missoula."

A six-member search committee of chamber board members, assisted by Bob Marsenich of Glacier HR Services, led the selection process. According to the board, it vetted more than 65 well-qualified applicants from around the country before selecting Losh.

"The Board of Directors and staff share excitement about the future and the positive impact Mark will make in the community and for the chamber," said Bashoor. "We are grateful to our members, strategic partners, and community for their ongoing support. We will continue to do our part to move Missoula forward into the next chapter and beyond."