Harmon’s Histories: Merry Christmas from December 25, 1925!

By Jim Harmon

Strange weather we’ve been having lately: severe winds, highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s. Christmas approaches, it’s officially winter, yet my lawn has been green and bare of snow for the much of December.

Actually, sans winds, it is remarkably like the winter our grandparents had 100 years ago.

Here’s how the Missoula Sentinel newspaper described things on December 25, 1925: “Christmas was unmarred by accident or disorder ... the ideal weather called many people out of doors.”

“Streams were sought by fishermen, camera enthusiasts took pictures of joyous events, and friends exchanged holiday greetings throughout the day.”

The Knights Templar served its traditional Christmas breakfast, at which “all commanderies sit down to breakfast at the same moment (a ritual) after which toasts are made and the choir sings.”

The Elks Club held a big party, handing out gifts to 300 youngsters, “who otherwise would probably have had a dull Christmas.” The children were “gathered up at their homes and taken in automobiles to the Elk’s temple where the frolic began. First, they were given all the ice cream and cake they could eat.”

“Then they went into the main hall where the biggest Christmas tree in town (75 feet high) was gaily decorated for their special benefit. Santa Claus arrived at an appointed time and each child was given a bag of confections and fruit with a toy or two for each.”

The county served dinner to the 32 residents of the poor farm. “Three turkeys, in addition to the usual trimmings, were set out, after which Rev. Frank E. Henry conducted religious services and gifts were distributed.

Sheriff J.A. Rice treated “inmates of the county jail to a genuine Christmas dinner and received a hearty thanks of the men.”

The jail dinner was described in great detail. “The menu consisted of turkey, dressing, sweet and white potatoes, bread and butter, suet pudding and coffee, to which Joe Kessler of the Missoula hotel added oranges, apples, candy nuts and cigars.”

Some of the repeat offenders, who had experienced many a meal in lock-up, said the dinner “was the best they ever ate while spending a few days as the guests of the county.”

The First Methodist church held a well-attended Christmas eve program as did St. Paul’s English Lutheran church and the Swedish Mission church.

The crowds attending Catholic churches’ midnight masses were described “taxing the capacity of both churches.”

At the railroad station, “passengers on the Northern Pacific trains number 4 and 42 were entertained by the Tusatala triangle of Girl Reserves, who gathered around a Christmas tree in the waiting room at the station and sang Christmas carols.” Meantime, at the University auditorium, the Choral Society presented “The Messiah”.

All through the holiday season, Missoula terpsichorians enjoyed themselves at the two local dance venues, the Elite hall and the Winter Garden at the fairgrounds.

Next week, we’ll look back to New Year’s Eve celebrations, one hundred years ago.