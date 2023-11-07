(Missoula Current) Incumbents running for a seat on the Missoula City Council fared well Tuesday night, with early returns giving all four sitting members a lead over their challengers.

In some races, the incumbents had a clear path to reelection, including Ward 2 incumbents Mirtha Becerra and Sierra Farmer, who both held solid leads over their challengers. In Ward 3, incumbent and City Council President Gwen Jones had secured more than 61% of the vote as of 8 p.m. over challenger Sam Kulla.

“I'm happy to be able to serve for four more years. We have tons of work to do ahead of us," Jones said Tuesday night. "We have issues with our housing crisis, our homeless populate, taxes, getting through our next budget session and funding the Johnson Street shelter. These are huge issues on top of the other issues we're working on."

The tightest race among incumbents seeking reelection was in Ward 6, where Sandra Vasecka held a narrow 38-vote lead over Sean Patrick McCoy. Her last election was only separated by 12 votes and gave her the seat after a careful recount in 2019.

The other close race for City Council was between newcomers Bob Campbell and Lynn Wood Fields, both looking to represent Ward 5. Campbell had secured 1,869 votes to Fields' 1,585 votes in the first batch of returns.

Less than 5,000 ballots citywide remained outstanding as of 8 p.m., according to election officials.

Ward 1

Eric Melson: 2,053

Gwen Nicholson: 1,308

Ward 2

Mirtha Becerra: 1,364

Rebecca Dawson: 948

Ward 2

Sierra Farmer: 1,469

Timmothy Garrison: 808

Ward 3

Gwen Jones: 2,101

Sam Kulla: 1,302

Ward 4:

Amber Sherrill: 2,190

Alan Ault: 1,152

Ward 5

Robert Campbell: 1,869

Lynn Wood-Fields: 1,585

Ward 6

Sandra Vasecka: 1,194

Sean Patrick McCoy: 1,156