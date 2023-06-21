(Missoula Current) The number of candidates running for a seat on the Missoula City Council this election season grew over the weekend, and with the filing period now closed, voters will have several choices in each of the city's six wards.

The filing period for candidates closed on Monday evening leaving 16 candidates in the field, including five incumbents seeking reelection.

Of the six wards, Wards 1 and 5 don't have any incumbents but rather, they both have all new candidates. The other four wards each have at least one incumbent.

Below is the list of names having filed with the local election's office. An * represents an incumbent.

Ward 1

Eric Melson

Gwen Nicholson

Ward 2

*Sierra Farmer

*Mirtha Becerra

Timmothy Garrison

Rebecca Dawson

Ward 3

*Gwen Jones

Alex Kim

Sam Kulla

Ward 4

*Amber Sherrill

Alan Ault

Ward 5

David Bell

Lynn-Wood Fields

Bob Campbell

Ward 6

Sean Patrick McCoy

*Sandra Vasecka