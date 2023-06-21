After deadline, 16 candidates on file for Missoula City Council races
(Missoula Current) The number of candidates running for a seat on the Missoula City Council this election season grew over the weekend, and with the filing period now closed, voters will have several choices in each of the city's six wards.
The filing period for candidates closed on Monday evening leaving 16 candidates in the field, including five incumbents seeking reelection.
Of the six wards, Wards 1 and 5 don't have any incumbents but rather, they both have all new candidates. The other four wards each have at least one incumbent.
Below is the list of names having filed with the local election's office. An * represents an incumbent.
Ward 1
Eric Melson
Gwen Nicholson
Ward 2
*Sierra Farmer
*Mirtha Becerra
Timmothy Garrison
Rebecca Dawson
Ward 3
*Gwen Jones
Alex Kim
Sam Kulla
Ward 4
*Amber Sherrill
Alan Ault
Ward 5
David Bell
Lynn-Wood Fields
Bob Campbell
Ward 6
Sean Patrick McCoy
*Sandra Vasecka