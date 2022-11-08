Missoula County incumbents Strohmaier, Wall holding lead in early returns

(Missoula Current) Early ballot returns release nearly 50 minutes after polls close by the Missoula County Elections Office had incumbent commissioner Dave Strohmaier narrowly leading his conservative opponent.

According to initial returns, Strohmaier, a Democrat, led Republican Kim Chambers with 5,240 votes to 4,300. Strohmaier is seeking his first reelection as commissioner representing District 2.

Chambers, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has run on a platform of lower taxes. Strohmaier, who spearhead the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, has run a quiet campaign pushing for progress.

The first round of returns represents less than 10,000 voters – 9,691 to be precise.

In other county races, incumbent Missoula County Auditor David Wall was leading sitting conservative Missoula City Council member Sandra Vasecka with 5,274 votes to 4,088.

Bill Burt, who ran on a platform of tougher penalties for criminals, was trailing incumbent Justice of the Peace Alex Beal by 3,425 votes to 4,993.

Incumbent Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway was also leading challenger Susan Campbell Reneau with 5,371 votes to 2,999.

Voting results were delayed on Tuesday.

"Initial results from Missoula County will be delayed because results from Monday's equipment testing were inadvertently included when compiling the 8 p.m. report," a county spokesperson said. "Thanks to the multiple checks and balances the Elections Office has in place, this was caught before the full report was run and released. Staff have remedied the situation and we expect a report in the next few hours."