Missoula County levy for road maintenance fails
Martin Kidston
(Missoula Current) Voters shot down a Missoula County effort to levy more mills to fund the maintenance and repair of roads and bridges, along with other infrastructure needs.
The countywide levy failed on Tuesday with 17,675 in favor and 19,795 votes opposed. Commissioners released a joint statement after the results were tallied.
The measure would have generated roughly $1.7 million a year, helping fill what county officials have described as a lack of funding available for infrastructure.
According to the county, it maintains 450 miles of roads and 47 miles of trails. It's home to 61 bridges over 20 feet long and 62 bridges less than 20 feet. In recent years, several bridges have been closed or have had weight limits reduced due to structural concerns.
The county has attributed a lack of funding for the state of its infrastructure.