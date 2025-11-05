Missoula County levy for road maintenance fails

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Voters shot down a Missoula County effort to levy more mills to fund the maintenance and repair of roads and bridges, along with other infrastructure needs.

The countywide levy failed on Tuesday with 17,675 in favor and 19,795 votes opposed. Commissioners released a joint statement after the results were tallied.

"While we're disappointed the levy didn't pass, we know supporting a tax increase is not easy. We will continue to look into creative funding solutions to make much-needed repairs on county bridges and roads, though it will be more of an uphill battle without this additional funding."

The measure would have generated roughly $1.7 million a year, helping fill what county officials have described as a lack of funding available for infrastructure.

According to the county, it maintains 450 miles of roads and 47 miles of trails. It's home to 61 bridges over 20 feet long and 62 bridges less than 20 feet. In recent years, several bridges have been closed or have had weight limits reduced due to structural concerns.

The county has attributed a lack of funding for the state of its infrastructure.