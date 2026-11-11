Missoula County to fund Wye water system report

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) With an eye on future growth, Missoula County this week agreed to fund a report detailing the needs and costs of expanding water services throughout the Wye.

The $36,000 task order with HDR Engineering is funded from the area's Targeted Economic Development District. The water study is expected to take roughly seven months.

“The Wye area is in high demand for water,” said Brent O'Connor, an engineering technician with the county. “To identify these critical needs, we'll need this (report) to help guide us for future development in the area.”

Last year, the county entered into an agreement where Grass Valley Industrial would construct a water system and the county would buy it back for $5.3 million after it was finished. The county finalized that purchase in May.

The new study will review that existing system and investigate well production rates and other water needs across the area.

“When they analyze the Grass Valley system, they'll take the production rates, the fire flow and the water supply,” said O'Connor. “In doing so, they'll be able to create a simplified connection fee the county can use to charge future users as the system develops to recover some of the costs.”

O'Connor said the study will also review any physical or regulatory constraints that may affect future expansion of the system. Water rights is also a factor, he said.

“The water rights are another key part of the area,” said O'Connor. “The current Grass Valley system has water rights, and they'll take a look at that and forecast what the future water rights look like.”

A rendering of one development planned at the Wye. (Grass Valley Gardens) A rendering of one development planned at the Wye. (Grass Valley Gardens)

For more than a decade, the county has set the stage for the Wye's eventual transition to an urban center complete with housing, retail and industrial growth. The area is developing quickly but it can't meet its full development potential due to its lack of public water and other infrastructure needs.

County officials have said that future development could accommodate up to 15,000 homes. If the area can meet its development potential, it could take pressure off Missoula Valley's agricultural land and wildlife habitat, and help alleviate other issues that come with unplanned urban sprawl.

O'Connor said the new report will consider five expansion phases.

“That's to maintain reliable service and future expansion as the system grows and the area develops,” he said. “That could be twenty years, it could be ten. It depends on how fast the county would like to grow that. They'll create a capital improvements plan as part of this where they'll provide some cost estimates.”