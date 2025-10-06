Harmon’s Histories: Dances filled Missoula’s calendar in winter 1889

By Jim Harmon

Delightful entertainments, nuptials, social balls, epicurean delights and games of progressive euchre.

In the fall of 1889, the society columns of western Montana newspapers were filled with predictions of “an exceptionally gay winter season” ahead.

The Daily Independent newspaper in Helena wrote, “besides the regular routine of the assemblies, private theatricals, and amateur operas already promised, there are rumors of several private entertainments and fashionable weddings that will make the early winter months unusually attractive.”

Daily Independent, Helena Daily Independent, Helena loading...

The Missoulian, meanwhile, reported on the “marriage of Miss Sanborn, daughter of Colonel Sanborn, to Lt. McGuire,” at Fort Missoula. “The ceremony was very impressive. The bride and the maids were handsomely attired and the gentlemen wore the conventional black.”

“A large horseshoe made of evergreens and flowers overhung the entrance to the platform upon which the wedded pair stood. About 500 roses were used in its construction.”

Daily Independent, Helena Daily Independent, Helena loading...

The Missoula Social Dancing club announced their schedule of parties planned for the 1889-1890 winter season. “They are always of such an enjoyable character it is certain that there will be a large and pleasant party as a result.”

The first of the club’s fall dances was set for Friday, October 25 at the Knights of Pythias hall in Missoula, and was billed as “the leading social attraction” of the fall.

In a later edition, they reported, “Fair belles and beaux to the number of about one hundred were in attendance” at the opening event. “Such a collection of feminine beauty is rarely seen in a city no larger than Missoula.”

Drawing - Social Dancing Drawing - Social Dancing loading...

You would think all of that would be positively received by the “swell set of society,” but think again.

The columnist for The Daily Independent newspaper in Helena (there were no bylines back then) claimed his or her only desire was to “make this column interesting to the social world at large, without being personal or in any way hurting the feelings of that limited circle who have an honest objection to seeing their names in print.”

“Dame Gossip, Madam Rumor and the Chatter family occupy such a well-know position in the social world, and are so favorably received everywhere, that it is very hard to exclude their presence, even from the limited circle of Helena society.”

“I regret to say that I have often met their immediate family at afternoon teas and receptions, where I found them to be among the first who expressed a horror of having their names mentioned.” Who would have thought?

Nonetheless, the fall/winter social events were underway and the social columns were filled to the brim.

There was “a delightful party given at the Beckwith home by the Misses Beckwith and Mr. And Mrs. C.H. McLeod, where progressive euchre was the main order of the evening.”

For those unfamiliar, “Euchre is a plain-trick game for four players in fixed partnerships, partners sitting opposite. Just 5 cards are dealt to each player and the object is to win at least three of the five tricks - with an extra bonus for winning all five.”

“Music, dancing and an epicurean luncheon greatly augmented the festivities of the event.”

Dance Drawing Dance Drawing loading...

Meantime, “The members of the fire company are active in preparing for a grand ball which they will give on Thanksgiving night for the benefit of the company.”

Today, the “grand ball,” with its “music, dancing and epicurean luncheon,” has largely become a relic of the past.

But back in the late 1800s, social dancing was the rage, and partygoers wanted to learn the latest steps from back East. Professors of dance were commonplace.

Professor Holtbuer opened his “first class dancing academy” at the Missoula’s realty hall, where he taught the terpsichorean art. Professor R.D. Owen advertised instruction in the latest dances in vogue in the East, like the Bon Ton, Rivulet, Victoria and Harvard Gavotte.

It’s been quite a while since my wife and I “tripped the light fantastic" (a phrase dating back to the days of Milton to describe dancing nimbly or lightly to music).

We took ballroom dancing lessons from Pauline Bourquin, who had a small walk-up dance studio, just off Third Street, west of the Good Food Store.

If the Bourquin name sounds familiar, it’s probably because of the little service station at Third & Orange in Missoula, which her father Paul Bourquin opened in 1946. Pauline had an active hand in running the place ever since. NBC Montana’s Kevin Maki did a wonderful story in 2020 about Pauline and the Bourquin service station.

The Elks Club was always our favorite place to try out our dance steps, and still is for those seeking to enjoy the terpsichorean art. (Terpsichore was a goddess of dance and chorus in Greek mythology.)

Today, places like Studio M and the Roots Dance studio teach the newest of the terpsichorean arts like hip hop, jazz, contemporary and ballet.

So dust off those dancing shoes. Here’s hoping for "an exceptionally delightful early winter social season!”