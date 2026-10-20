Missoula County to present findings of data center study

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) With a temporary moratorium on new or expanding data centers in place, Missoula County is now set to present the findings of a coinciding study on potential regulations moving forward.

After establishing the moratorium earlier this year using interim zoning, the county launched its study to explore the impacts and remedies surrounding the expanding industry.

Under state law, the moratorium requires the county to complete the study before implementing any changes.

“The moratorium was adopted through interim zoning, which is used when an emergency situation exists,” the county said. “As required by law, the county initiated a study on July 10 to verify the circumstances of the emergency and identify potential options to address it.”

When launching the moratorium and study, the county cited a number of concerns surrounding data centers including energy and water use, air quality, and noise and vibration, among others.

The moratorium was set to give the county time to research data centers and determine what options are available for preventing or mitigating the adverse impacts.

“We'd like to move the study and impact assessment phase as efficiently as we can because we want to provide as much time as we can to work on any regulatory path,” Svenn Newman, the county's climate action program manager, said in August. “Our intent is to complete the study draft over the next eight weeks or so.”

After the public presentation, set for Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Fairgrounds, the county will begin pursuing solutions.