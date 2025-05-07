Missoula day of giving raises $1.3M for local nonprofits

This year's Giving Day was reported as an inspiring display of generosity and spirit, raising over $1 million for over 200 non-profits.

Missoula Community Foundation executive director Marcy Allen said, “the Giving Day isn't about fundraising, it's about community resilience, shared values, and the belief we can all make a difference..."

The funds raised this year equate to over 6,500 hunger-free weekends for kids in the area. Over 4,400 donors gave during the event.