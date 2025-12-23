Missoula Police Department detective graduates from FBI academy

(Missoula Current) A member of the Missoula Police Department graduated from the FBI National Academy this month, adding more experience to the city's detective division.

By attending the academy, Lt. Ben Slater became the 20th office from the Missoula Police Department to complete the program, according to Chief Michael Colyer.

The graduation took place in Quantico, VA.

“We are proud Lt. Slater was selected to attend the FBI NA and we appreciate him and his family being willing to make the sacrifice to attend,” Colyer stated in a release. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to participate in a program which provides opportunity for great personal and professional growth and we know he will put it to good use serving our community.”

The National Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive level positions, according to the city.

Slater, a former U.S. Marine and University of Montana graduate, was hired by the Missoula Police Department in 2007. Since then, he has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, law enforcement instructor, SWAT member, detective, Cpl. and patrol Sgt.

Slater currently serves as detective Lt., assisting with the supervision of the Detective Division and overseeing the property and evidence section. He also is an FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award recipient.