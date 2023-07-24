Missoula County fire agencies increase danger to Very High

(Missoula Current) With multiple days at 100 degrees and critical fire weather forecast into Tuesday, fire officials in Missoula County on Monday increased the fire danger to very high.

Missoula topped 100 degrees on both Friday and Saturday, and temperatures Monday were forecast to hit 101. The National Weather Service office in Missoula also issued a Red Flag warning with gusty winds and lightning expected Monday evening.

“Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes and immediately spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity,” Missoula County Emergency Management said Monday.

Missoula County commissions are expected to declare a fire emergency on Tuesday. Doing so ensures resources are available if needed and that fire agencies coordinate in the event of any new starts.

While the county hasn't yet issued any fire restrictions, outdoor burning is closed across the county. Any permits issued earlier are now invalid.