Missoula lifts Stage II fire restrictions

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) City and fire officials on Wednesday lifted Stage II fire restrictions in Missoula, citing a number of factors ranging from weather to staffing.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis and Fire Chief Lonnie Rash joined other jurisdictions in lifting the restrictions, which included a ban on campfires.

“Recent moisture has helped reduce fire danger in our area, allowing conditions to improve from VERY HIGH to HIGH and supporting a reduction from Stage II fire restrictions,” said MDF Assistant Chief Philip Keating. “While this is encouraging, conditions remain dry enough that we need to continue taking fire prevention seriously.”

Stage II restrictions were set in place in Missoula and several other jurisdictions on August 7. Since then, several rounds of monsoon moisture have crossed the region, delivering much-needed precipitation.

In lifting the restrictions, fire officials consider weather forecasts, staffing levels and level of national preparedness. Fuel moisture and fire observations also play a role.

“Rainfall, cooler weather and an increase in relative humidity have caused fire danger levels to decrease,” the city said. “There is no longer an extreme threat of danger to life and property in the Missoula area.”