Harmon’s Histories: October 1889 brought five-legged pig, railway aquarium to town

By Jim Harmon

As I write this column, it’s a beautiful day in western Montana ... blue skies and sunshine with a crisp morning and warm afternoon.

By the time you read this on Monday, it’s likely to be misty, soggy and cool.

In late October and early November 1889, Missoulians were enjoying fine fall weather as well. The only storm of note was far away in Denver, where snow began falling in the early morning hours of October 29 and measured seven inches by noon that day.

The local Missoula news of October 30, 1889 gives us an interesting snapshot into the commerce and society of our small, but growing town (growing, thanks to the arrival of the railroad a couple of years earlier).

Let’s take a glimpse at the local and area doings.

“New light has been given to the residents of this city in the vicinity of Cedar and Madison streets (Cedar is now named Broadway). On Friday night a new electric lamp showered down its rays in that neighborhood.”

The Florence Social and Dancing Club sent out invitations for a ball, planned for the next Saturday evening.

The rail line into the Bitterroot from Missoula had just been completed a couple of years earlier, and Missoulians enjoyed traveling south to take advantage of social events.

A specific stop at Florence was part of A.B. Hammond’s plan for the line, as he needed a way to transport timber from the south to the Missoula area.

The town was originally named “One Horse,” after a stream in the area called One Horse Creek. He renamed the community after his wife, Florence.

There were a number of news reports as well, reflecting the realities of a growing town in what was still the wild west.

“Paul Larry, charged with murdering a woman named Peavy and a child in Coeur d’Alene two years ago, and escaped from the jail at Rathdrum last summer, is in the hands of Missoula police.”

“An attempt to break jail was made yesterday by the prisoners confined in the city jug, but before they succeeded in making their way to fresh air and liberty they were discovered in their work and a better guard placed over them.”

“Frank Gravello, the old man who was arrested for stealing a pair of pantaloons from the M.M. Company’s store, was tried yesterday before Judge Sloane. Owing to his age and circumstances, he was fined $10 and costs.”

Then there was the following report of an awful accident which one can only guess was written by a very optimistic reporter, given the concluding words of the story: “Fred Johnson, who had his face blown to pulp by a premature explosion of a giant powder cartridge, about a week since, and who is being cared for at the Sister’s hospital, is doing nicely.”

But, there was upbeat news, as well. Two rail cars arrived in Missoula with a traveling exhibit from the New York Aquarium Car Company, which were sidetracked for a short time at the depot.

For just 25 cents, you could view a “monster whale” in one car, and a variety of sea creatures in the other. I must admit I can’t quite image a “monster whale” in a rail car, not to mention what today’s reaction might be to confining a whale in a rail car-sized environment!

Meanwhile, the local paper proudly reported the latest 12-month box score of births and deaths: Births 104, Deaths 40. “This speaks much for the healthfulness of the county, showing that the percentage of mortality to the county’s population is very small.”

Finally, there was the following from the community of Ravalli. A pig, owned by Mr. Duncan McDonald, was described as being five weeks old and perfectly healthy, except for the fact that it was born with five feet!

The reporter concluded: “It gives promise of becoming a great porker!”