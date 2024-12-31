Missoula Housing Authority set for two big retirements

(Missoula Current) Two advocates of affordable housing and longtime employees at the Missoula Housing Authority plan to retire early next year, the organization said this week.

Jim McGrath, the director of HUD programs and Elizabeth Marshall, a former tenant who now serves as the property manager at the Palace Apartments, have a combined 41 years of service with the Missoula Housing Authority.

McGrath began his career with the organization in 2005 and has played a crucial role in guiding it through significant growth in both programs and staff.

During his tenure, HUD-funded vouchers increased from 825 to 1,250 – an achievement that helped increase access to affordable housing for low-income families and individuals. He also helped the housing authority expand its role as a key partner in serving the homeless.

Sam Oliver, the housing authority's executive director, praised McGrath's service, saying he saw housing as a “critical human right.”

“He has embodied and embraced the role of public servant throughout his career,” said Oliver. “He has tirelessly advocated for underserved segments of our population in Missoula and the State of Montana.”

Elizabeth Marshall began her own career with the housing authority in 1995 as a resident in public housing. She later joined the authority's Resident Advisory Board before becoming a staff assistant with the organization.

For the past 12 years, Marshall has worked in property management. She currently manages 80 tax credit units at the Palace Apartments in downtown Missoula, along with the Uptown Apartments.

Oliver described Marshall as a living example of success empowered by the housing authority's mission.

"Elizabeth often credits her time in public housing as a crucial step in her personal life and professional career. Over time, she left public housing, became a homeowner through MHA’s Homeownership Voucher Program, and worked her way up through the ranks.”

Oliver added, “For more than a decade, Elizabeth has managed a tight-knit community at the Palace Apartments. Elizabeth built this community by making extra effort to house those who often had no other option.”

Missoula Housing Authority will celebrate Jim and Elizabeth on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Draught Works Brewery from 4- 7 PM.