Missoula Organization of Realtors

The Missoula Organization of REALTORS® (MOR) extends its profound gratitude to the citizens of Missoula who exercised their fundamental right to vote in the recent municipal elections. We recognize every citizen who participated, acknowledging the significance of this civic engagement.

Congratulations to Andrea Davis, who will serve as the next mayor of Missoula. We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue our collaboration with Mayor Davis in our collective efforts to finding innovative solutions for the pressing housing crisis and other critical issues that are of paramount importance to the residents of Missoula. It is noteworthy that Mayor Davis’ prior association with Homeword and MOR has resulted in a strong and enduring strategic partnership.

We also wish to express our sincere appreciation for the unwavering dedication of Mike Nugent to our community. Running for public office is a selfless endeavor, not only for the candidate but also for their family, and Mike's longstanding leadership within his profession and Missoula has not gone unnoticed. We are gratified and eagerly anticipate his continued leadership within our community.

MOR would also like to congratulate Sierra Farmer, endorsed for Ward 2, and Bob Campbell, endorsed for Ward 6, for their successful campaigns and election to the council, along with all the other incoming city council members.

The Missoula Organization of REALTORS® reaffirms its commitment to working closely with all elected officials and candidates, ensuring that Missoula continues to thrive as a vibrant community. We commend the candidates for their dedication to public service and acknowledge their positive contributions to the progress of our community.