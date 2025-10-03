Viewpoint: Joint support for Missoula County infrastructure levy

Jim Bachand, Grant Kier and Chad Bauer

We, the undersigned members of the Missoula Infrastructure Coalition, endorse the proposed $1.8 million levy on the November 2025 Missoula County ballot which will result in homeowners paying on average about $2 a month in additional tax.

Currently, Missoula County has only about $500,000 available each year for road and bridge maintenance, while actual needs are closer to $4.5 million. Rising costs for materials and labor have widened this gap, and the rapid rate at which bridges are aging has increased the urgency for repairs while the county’s primary funding source remains inadequately flat.

Passing this levy not only increases available county infrastructure repair funds to $2.3 million annually but also enables critical eligibility to apply for state and federal matching grants. Local support through a dedicated levy is the key to unlocking millions of dollars already set aside with bipartisan backing.

We recognize that homeowners are concerned about property taxes. For context, this levy adds only about $2 a month in property tax to the average Missoula County homeowner. In addition, in 2025 the State Legislature reduced the residential tax rate, meaning that though many property taxpayers saw their assessed values increase, most will see their tax rate—and the amount they owe—go down even with the passage of this levy and the subsequent $2 a month tax increase.

That small investment has a big impact. When bridges are closed, weight-restricted, or become unusable, emergency response times can be delayed—sometimes with life-threatening consequences.

This levy ensures first responders can reach residents quickly and that roads and bridges remain safe and open for everyone. This [Map] outlines impacts in your area.

We believe this is a responsible and necessary step to keep Missoula County moving forward. We strongly encourage voters to support this important levy.

Jim Bachand is the CEO of the Missoula Organization of Realtors; Grant Kier is president and CEO of the Missoula Economic Partnership; Chad Bauer is president and CEO of the Missoula Chamber of Commerce.