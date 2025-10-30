Missoula County names interim auditor

(Missoula Current) The Missoula County commissioners on Thursday appointed Lester Bracey to serve as interim auditor for Missoula County, replacing Dave Wall, who is retiring.

The auditor is an independently elected official whose primary responsibility is to examine and investigate claims presented to the county for payment to ensure staff are spending property tax dollars appropriately and in line with the County’s purchasing policies.

The Missoula County Auditor’s Office also manages the county’s procurement process, including requests for bids and proposals. Additionally, the office is responsible for developing policies and procedures as needed.

Bracey has served as assistant auditor for Missoula County since 2021. In that role, he is responsible for reviewing and approving claims to ensure they comply with state statutes, county policies and contractual requirements, among other duties.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Montana and has more than 30 years of experience in process management, budget control, service delivery and quality assurance.

Bracey will begin his new role in late December and earn an annual salary of $105,726, as set by the County Compensation Board. He will serve the remainder of Wall’s term, which runs through 2026.

Bracey will need to run and win n the general election in 2026 to continue serving after that.