Missoula land trust changes name to reflect larger mission

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Having outgrown its original name and mission, a Missoula-based community land trust has rebranded to align with its next phase of growth.

The North Missoula Community Development Corporation on Monday said it was now the Front Step Community Land Trust – a move that better reflects “the growth and evolution of our work.”

“Our new name, Front Step CLT, reflects the same deep commitment to community that has guided our work for nearly three decades, but with a renewed vision for a growing Missoula,” said Brittany Palmer, the organization's executive director.

The organization began in 1996 in an effort to revitalize Missoula's North and Westside neighborhoods. At the time, the two districts were viewed as the city's lowest income and most neglected areas.

But over the past 25 years, the city has growth and housing costs have risen, making affordability a challenge for many families. The organization believes gentrification and displacement represent a growing risk.

In an effort to address the issue, the organization under its original name created a number of community land trusts – an arrangement in which the trust owns the land and residents own the housing. The structure removes the cost of land from the price of the home.

The organization created a land trust on Front Street in 2017 and built seven affordable townhomes on the historic property. More recently, the group partnered with the city and Ravara to create a three-acre community land trust off Scott Street, which will include 45 income-restricted condominiums.

“As we continue to expand our service area to serve more Missoulians, we remain committed to building community power, thriving neighborhoods, and affordable homes,” said Palmer. “Our new visual identity celebrates the creativity, collaboration, and determination we bring to solving the housing crisis."