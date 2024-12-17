‘A good start:’ City adopts Missoula’s new land-use plan

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) After a number of amendments, the Missoula City Council late Monday adopted the city's new land use plan, setting the stage for growth and development over the next 20 years.

Adoption of the “Our Missoula: 2045 Land Use Plan,” also readies the city to tackle zoning and code reform, both of which are expected to follow next year.

From its goals to increase housing affordability to addressing climate change, the new plan was widely praised by members of the public and city officials.

“This is a good land-use plan,” said council member Gwen Jones. “Local government can't control the cost of land, the cost of labor or the cost of materials. It can't control interest rates. But it can open the door and get out of the way so we can have more development and more units for folks to live in.”

As required by state law, the plan estimates a current housing shortage of 3,000 units and calls for 27,000 more housing units by 2045 to keep pace with growth. City officials said the new plan will help achieve that figure by focusing growth inward and increasing density.

Through place types, the plan identifies where greater density is suitable and area's where certain constraints may limit growth. The plan looks to open traditional neighborhoods to more “diverse” and affordable housing types and allow for smaller lots and certain incentives.

“There are little things that some people would like to take farther and little things that people think push too far, but that's a sign of a land-use plan that has taken all the community's input,” said council member Mike Nugent. “Growth is here in Missoula. This plan is a good first step.”

Elements of the plan also call for more mixed-use development in hopes of bringing certain amenities into a neighborhood and limiting sprawl. The plan looks to “unlock the growth potential for mixed-use centers and corridors in order to allow more people to live within walking distance of their daily needs.”

The plan also calls on all neighborhoods to “take on their fair share” of the city's housing needs. Taken together, the plain aims to increase housing capacity and help create more affordability. On that front, members of the public largely praised the plan.

“Having more housing – that's where I stand,” said resident Dave Ashworth. “If that means not having as many parking spots, I'm okay with that. If that means living with higher buildings around me, I'm okay with that. If that means more compact development, I'm also okay with that. Families need to be together.”

Population projections in the Our Missoula: 2045 Land Use Plan. Population projections in the Our Missoula: 2045 Land Use Plan. loading...

Demographics baked into the plan estimate that Missoula's population will reach 116,000 residents by 2045 with a workforce of 85,000 people. The plan looks to enhance economic development while also addressing climate change.

While a number of issues still linger around parking densities and state laws that limit some city goals, most agreed that the new plan sets the stage for Missoula's inevitable evolution. The teeth of the plan will come through code reform and zoning.

“It's a huge step in the right direction in helping us achieve an affordable housing market and working toward our climate goals,” said council member Daniel Carlino. “We're far underestimating the amount of housing we're going to need. It's not going to be possible if we keep parking mandates and setbacks. I wish we could have taken this plan farther.”

Members of City Council made a number of amendments to the plan on Monday, mostly regarding language. The changes included greater recognition of sensitive lands and elevating the right of private property owners to develop in accordance with an area's place type.

They also shortened the timeline in which the city must achieve certain climate goals from 10 years to “within five to nine years.”

“I know we're asking a lot during the first year. But it behooves us to get this done sooner. This is our opportunity to get this right,” said Jones.