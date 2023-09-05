MSO Music: Lindsey Stirling a dancing phenom with violin

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) If you didn't know who Lindsey Stirling was or what type of music she plays and you walked into the Kettlehouse Amphitheater, just judging from the crowd, you would have to conclude that her concerts are family friendly.

You wouldn't be wrong.

Stirling has taken playing the violin to another level. If you are thinking classical violin or bluegrass fiddle, you will be disappointed. You don't play intense and rapid notes and dance with the physical movement that she does.

It is her own style and as Stirling was quoted in Y Magazine, “A lot of people have told me along the way that my style and the music I do ... is unmarketable,” Stirling said. “But the only reason I’m successful is because I have stayed true to myself.”

Her early years growing up in a family that had limited finances forced her to choose between violin and dance. She loved both, even at an early age. She was ultimately able to combine the two disciplines and launched her performing career in 2010 after reaching the quarter finals on America's Got Talent.

I can only imagine how much hard work it took for her to play the violin while jumping and doing back bends, all during a choreographed dance with other dancers. She has perfected the live performance which is the best way to be engaged with Lindsey Stirling.

From the first minutes on stage she is a physical force. She is in constant motion mesmerizing the audience. And about the audience, in all the years of covering live music I have never been to a concert with so many young kids, many of them dressed in costume, all excited for what they are going to see.

It was good to see that many kids get excited for live music. For many, it likely was their first live concert experience. Perhaps this show will inspire them to pursue the arts.

Stirling attributing her success to staying true to herself is the best advice any artist can give. If you try to please others, ultimately your work becomes stale. But knowing yourself and being true to that will allows an artist to grow as new experiences are encountered.

While success is often measured in dollars and Stirling has clearly been blessed with that, success can also be defined as being happy and understanding that effort is also rewarded.

Opening the concert was the indie pop band from Ontario, Canada, Walk Off the Earth.

Lindsey Stirling Concert Photos

