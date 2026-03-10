Missoula County joins agreement around future of Maclay Bridge

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Missoula County on Tuesday approved an agreement with several other agencies outlining their responsibilities around the removal and replacement of the old Maclay Bridge.

The programmatic agreement details what each agency will do regarding any archaeological, historical or cultural issues surrounding the century-old structure and its replacement with a modern bridge on South Avenue.

Jason Mitchell, director of Public Works for the county, said the State Historic Preservation Office, the Montana Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration have all signed the agreement.

Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to do the same.

“We're an invited signatory on this document,” said Mitchell. “It would show solidarity if we signed. Our obligations under this agreement are pretty broad.”

After years of studies and debate, Missoula County in 2022 recommended the removal of the Maclay Bridge as part of future plans for a Bitterroot River crossing on South Avenue. It was the preferred option and carried an estimated cost at the time of around $350,000.

Mitchell said the bridge will try to find a new home. If it is ultimately disposed of, certain requirements must be taken given its containment of lead-based paint.

“There's a number of days we'll let the current bridge sit on site near Public Works to ensure nobody wants it,” Mitchell said. “As of today, nobody has come forward and said they want the bridge. There are a few agencies that looked at it but determined it didn't make financial sense for them.”

The Maclay Bridge's trusses were constructed in the 1920s and placed at their current location in 1953, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Concrete beam spans were added in 1965 as part of a rehabilitation project.

Now, the bridge is failing in several ways, including holes in the stringers and corrosion. The one-lane bridge wasn't designed to carry today's traffic and with its structural issues, the state has determined it's at the point of potential failure.

Mitchell said the next step will include a separate agreement covering any endangered species, sensitive areas and legal sufficiency, among others. That's likely to take several months, followed by a categorical exclusion next summer.

Replacement of the bridge is likely still years away though improvements to South Avenue have already begin.