Missoula man gets prison time for illegal gun possession

(Missoula Current) A Missoula felon was sentenced on Thursday to two years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegally possessing firearms.

In court documents, the government alleged that in January 2022, law enforcement responded to a single vehicle crash and located Health Lynn Schmoeckel, 42, in a ditch near Interstate 90.

Officers located a bandanna containing a pistol nearby. Schmoeckel said he took the pistol from the crash and tried to dispose of it.

The government further alleged that in August 2022, Montana probation officers responded to Schmoeckel’s workplace, examined his vehicle and saw an AR-15 rifle on the passenger seat. Schmoeckel had the keys to the vehicle in his possession.

In both instances, Schmoeckel was on supervision for prior felony offenses. Schmoeckel was prohibited from possessing firearms because of two state convictions for felony drug crimes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Lowney prosecuted the case. The Montana Highway Patrol, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department and Montana Probation and Parole conducted the investigation.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.