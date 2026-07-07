Missoula places moratorium on new marijuana dispensaries

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Citing a surge of marijuana dispensaries across the city since legalization, the Missoula City Council on Monday enacted a prohibition on new business licenses for adult recreational use until it can enact regulations to address a range of concerns.

Maggie McCarthy, the city's permit and business license manager, said the ordinance – added to city code – establishes a temporary prohibition on new business licenses, though it does not prevent an existing dispensary from relocating.

“The extension of the prohibition of dispensaries aligns the city's timeline with the state's moratorium on new cannabis licenses, which now extends through July 2027,” said McCarthy. “This also gives the city more time to implement and evaluate Title 22 now that we have zoning standards that would affect dispensary location, concentration and non-conforming uses.”

Since the legalization of adult-use marijuana, Missoula has seen “an explosion” of dispensaries, according to the city. They've taken over former sandwich shops, coffee shops and other small retail outlets in nearly all corners of Missoula.

Public health officials suggest that Missoula should have no more than 12 dispensaries based on current population, though the city currently has around 30. A report by Varalife suggests that Missoula has more dispensaries per capita than any other U.S. city.

Concentration of marijuana dispensaries. Concentration of marijuana dispensaries.

McCarthy said that while the prohibition doesn't allow for new dispensary licenses, it does allow for an existing dispensary to relocate, as long as it complies with city and state codes.

“Staff sees this is a practical adjustment that maintains the direction of limiting how many dispensaries are licensed and the growth, but also avoids unintended consequences for existing licensed businesses,” she said. “Allowing a relocation to compliant areas would reduce existing non-conformities and support a more appropriate distribution of dispensaries over time.”

The city has struggled with its pot regulations since state voters – followed by local voters – opted to make recreational marijuana legal for adult use. But the proliferation of dispensaries and the product's easy availability has come with consequences, city officials said.

Marijuana is the most commonly used drug among those under 18 who visit treatment centers for drug misuse or abuse, the city said. In 2021, area hospitals treated 70 minors and young adults for pot-related issues.

“We have a lot of cannabis dispensaries and we're seeing a lot of ramifications with eighteen and under kids going to the emergency room, kids having severe psychosis, issues like that,” said City Council member Gwen Jones. “The medical community is quite upset. Cannabis was voted in by this county. People want it. But we're also in the stratosphere in terms of how many stores we have and we're hoping that gradually starts to come down.”

The potency of cannabis also remains stronger than in prior generations. In 2000, the amount of THC was estimated at around 5% while flower potency now stands at 35% per Montana state law. The potency in chewables is higher since there is no current limit on concentrates.

“We voted this in as a county but we didn't have many sideboards,” said council member Amber Sherrill. “Since this has been legal, we've been playing catch-up and trying to figure out what to do with it. Slowing this down and giving it more time and how to track and regulate this industry in our county really makes sense.”