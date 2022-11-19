25 years to the day, Modest Mouse rouses Missoula with original tunes

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) The Nov. 18, 1997 release of an album that has been touted as one of the greatest indie records of the '90's - 'The Lonesome Crowded West” - has inspired the album's band, Modest Mouse, to set out on a tour of intimate concerts to celebrate 25 years after.

Literally 25 years later to the day the band came to Missoula's Wilma Theater to play the songs in order as they originally appeared. The band came as the original four-piece lineup of Isaac Brock, Jeremiah Green, Russell Higbee and Simon O'Connor.

Modest Mouse can and does sell out larger venues (they recently played at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater to a sold-out crowd), so it was no surprise that this one sold out within days of announcement.

The mix of generations brought an energy that the band brilliantly matched.

