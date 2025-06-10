Missoula PaddleHeads to take on Oakland Ballers

(Missoula Current) The Missoula PaddleHeads will open a 12-game homestand this week and are fresh off a six-game sweep of the Great Falls Voyagers.

For the first time, the Oakland Ballers will arrive in town to begin their own state tour.

After earning a postseason berth in 2024, Oakland looks primed to make a run at the playoffs this season as well, coming into the series in Missoula with a 12-6 overall mark – just one game behind the league-leading PaddleHeads.

“With playoff positions on the line in the 1st half of the season, this series could play an instrumental role in the race for the playoffs,” the PaddleHeads organization stated.

The PaddleHeads have won each of their last 7 games overall entering the homestand.

The PaddleHeads and Ballers open the three-game series Tuesday night, with first pitch slated for 7:15 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.