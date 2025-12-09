Missoula Organization of Realtors CEO Jim Bachand moving on

(Missoula Current) The CEO of the Missoula Organization of Realtors announces his resignation plans this month and will be leaving the post by the end of January.

Jim Bachand has headed MOR since 2019 and has accepted a similar job as CEO of the San Francisco Association of Realtors.

“Jim has provided steady leadership and has made significant contributions to not only MOR but also the great Missoula community, during his time here,” Sheena Comer Winterer, MOR president, said in a statement.

Under Bachand’s leadership, MOR enhanced its operational systems, expanded member-service offerings and continued its presence in the community and the broader real estate industry.

MOR's Executive Committee will begin working on a transition plan “to ensure leadership continuity.” The organization said further updates will be shared with members and stakeholders as the process progresses under the leadership of Josh Plum, the 2026 President of the Association.

“Bachand strengthened our operational foundation, supported the advancement of our strategic priorities, and ensured that member services remained central to our mission. We are grateful for his dedication and wish him continued success in his next chapter,” Winterer said.