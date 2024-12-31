Missoula PaddleHeads sign manager to contract extension

(Missoula Current) One of the winningest managers in Pioneer League Baseball signed a contract extension with the Missoula PaddleHeads through the 2030 season, the organization said.

Manager Michael Schlact’s joined the PaddleHeads in 2021 and has driven the team to success, including a Pioneer League Championship and earning Pioneer League Manager of the Year.

Schlact is also the winningest coach in the Pioneer League, leading the PaddleHeads to the best league record for four years’ straight.

“We are fortunate to not only have the best manager in Independent Professional Baseball in Michael Schlact, but someone who embraces, enhances, and epitomizes our organization’s culture and values,” Paddleheads President Matt Ellis said in a statement.

Under Schlact’s leadership, the PaddleHeads have gone 230-100. The organization also praised Schlact for developing standout players including Zach Penrod, who made his MLB debut in 2024.

Others, including Jayson Newman and Adam Fogel, have won the league’s MVP. His tenure has also seen Alfredo Villa recognized as the Pioneer Baseball League Pitcher of the Year in 2023, and Roberto Pena, who was named the league’s International Player of the Year in 2024.

“We have a clubhouse that wins on and off the field through their excellence as players and people,” Ellis said. “Upon putting on the Paddleheads jersey they commit to our winning culture and undying support for our Missoula community.”