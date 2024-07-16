(Missoula Current) A push to place a proposed ban on single-use plastics before Missoula voters this November must raise more than 8,400 signatures over the coming weeks.

To do that, Plastic Free Missoula is looking to raise money to pay a team of signature gatherers. This week, it launched a GoFundMe account to raise $20,000. As of Tuesday morning, the effort had netted $1,775.

"With this citizen initiative process, change is within reach,” Jeremy Drake, a member of Plastic Free Missoula, said in a statement. “We are finding that citizens across Montana are excited to take action to 'turn off the tap' on plastic.”

In May, the Families for a Livable Climate Beyond Plastics submitted a petition to the Missoula County Elections Office that could place an initiative banning single-use plastics on the November ballot.

Members of the initiative must gather 8,400 signatures for that to happen. The Secretary of State will need to determine if the measure qualifies and if the signatures adhere to state requirements.

Drake said the fundraising effort and signature gathering are both within reach.

"We know what we need to do and it is doable. We just need the funds now to do it," he said.

If the measure makes the ballot and is approved by voters, it would create an ordinance that “will protect public and environmental health by banning the use of single-use plastic and polystyrene carry-out containers.”

The measure said plastic straws and stirrers would be available upon request.