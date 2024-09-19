(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department is seeking more information regarding strange, sharp objects that have resulted in a number of flat tires around the city.

The department on Wednesday said it has received multiple reports of “sharp metal objects” being found embedded in vehicle tires.

“One recent report involved a victim who discovered the object lodged in their tire and brought the vehicle to a local repair shop,” the department stated. “The shop informed the victim that they were the fourth customer to have a similar object removed from their tires.”

The police department said it received one of the objects and described it as “extremely sharp on all four ends and appears to have been deliberately welded.” The object also appears malicious in its potential to cause harm if stepped on or to intentionally deflate tires.

Police are seeking additional information from anyone who has found similar objects or has experienced unexplained tire damage. Those with information can call 406-552-6300. Tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.