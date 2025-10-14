Man arrested in Missoula for 2023 Portland murder

(Missoula Current) The suspect in a fatal stabbing of a woman in Portland in 2023 was arrested on Tuesday in Missoula, law enforcement officials said.

Members of the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and the Missoula Police Department arrested 21-year-old Connor J. O’Brien, who was wanted in the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Tiara Atencio in 2023.

O'Brien is currently remanded to the Missoula County Detention Facility, awaiting extradition to Oregon for Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Atencio was assaulted in the South Tabor Neighborhood in Portland in 2023. She was transported to the hospital but died of her injuries. The medical examiner determined the cause of Tiara's death was stab wounds and the manner of death was homicide.