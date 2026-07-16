Missoula Postmaster: USPS honoring 250 years of connection

Jason Uskoski

As Postmaster of the Missoula Post Office, I am proud to join our community in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary and the enduring role the Postal Service has played in connecting our nation.

On July 26, 1775, before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the Second Continental Congress created a national postal system and appointed Benjamin Franklin as the first Postmaster General. That early decision helped the colonies share information, support commerce, and strengthen the bonds of a new nation.

Today, that same mission continues here in Missoula. Our local Post Office is more than a place to buy stamps or send packages. It is part of the daily rhythm of our community connecting families, small businesses, veterans, seniors and neighbors with the people and services they count on.

To mark this historic milestone, USPS is offering 250th anniversary stamps, collectibles, commemorative merchandise and other items celebrating America’s story and the Postal Service’s role in it. I invite readers to learn more by visiting usps.com/usa250.

For 250 years, the Postal Service has helped bind America together. We are proud to continue that service here in Missoula.

Jason S. Uskoski is the Postmaster at the Missoula office.