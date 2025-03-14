Missoula County hires new director of Public Works

(Missoula Current) Missoula County on Thursday announced the hiring of a new director of Public Works, saying his experience managing complex projects and construction initiatives made him the right candidate for the job.

Jason Mitchell will begin at the end of March and will replace outgoing director Shane Stack.

“Filling Shane Stack's shoes is going to be daunting no matter what, but we are impressed by Jason's leadership abilities and experience maintaining and improving infrastructure and crisis management systems,” Commission Chair Juanita Vero said in a statement.

Mitchell spent more than 15 years in public works and most recently served as director of facilities, health and safety for Engie – a multinational corporation specializing in low-carbon energy and services.

Mitchell also served as an engineering project manager for the town of Jackson, Wyoming, and as a construction superintendent for the Missoula Housing Authority. He also worked as a technology specialist for Missoula County 9-1-1.

“I'm excited to help develop cost-effective and innovative solutions for Missoula County and its constituents,” Mitchell said. “I believe my financial and project management experience will help me be successful and transparent in this important role.”