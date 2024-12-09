Missoula-based skiers to compete in U.S. Mogal Selections

(Missoula Current) Six skiers from Missoula and several others from Montana will compete this week in the coveted U.S. Mogal Selections, which begin on Tuesday at Winter Park in Colorado.

As members of the Missoula Freestyle Team, the athletes will face off against some of the nation’s top mogul skiers, aiming for a spot in both national and international competitions.

“We’re thrilled to see our athletes compete at this level,” said Aunika Phillips, director and head mogul coach of the Missoula Freestyle Team. “This competition is not just a chance to showcase their hard work and talent, but also to gain valuable experience on a national stage.”

The Missoula Freestyle Team at Montana Snowbowl and is known for its athletes' skill, agility, grit, and dedication. Phillips said the skiers will compete on a steep course, navigating a series of moguls while performing two aerial tricks.

The athletes are scored based on speed, technique in turning through the moguls, and the quality and difficulty of their jumps.

“These athletes have dedicated years to honing their skills and have consistently delivered outstanding performances in regional competitions,” the team said in a statement.

The Missoula Freestyle Team includes current members Aniyah Crosbie, Gabe Gibbs, Cedar Schleicher and Max Waters. It also includes past members Logan Baack of the Bridger Ski Foundation and Noah Gibbs of the Park City Ski and Snowboard Team.

The Missoula Freestyle Team plans to host two freestyle mogul events this winter at Montana Snowbowl on February 1-2 and February 22-23.